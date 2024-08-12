NIRF Rankings 2024: Education Ministry To Release List Today At nirfindia.org- Check Details

NIRF Ranking 2024: The Ministry of Education will announce the NIRF Rankings 2024 today, August 12, at 3 pm. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings will be available on the official website at nirfindia.org. This year's rankings will cover 13 categories, including universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

A Core Committee developed the ranking methodology set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), focusing on broad parameters such as teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and perception.

In 2023, the NIRF rankings were announced on June 5, with IIT Madras securing the top spot in the overall category, followed by IISc Bangalore in second place and IIT Delhi in third.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Parameters And Weightages

Teaching, Learning & Resources: 30 per cent

Research and Professional Practice: 30 per cent

Graduation Outcomes: 20 per cent

Outreach and Inclusivity: 10 per cent

Perception: 10 per cent

NIRF Ranking 2024: Here’s how to check

Go to the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org.

Click on the NIRF Ranking 2024 links for different categories.

A new page with the rankings will open.

Review the list and take a screenshot for future reference.

"This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology is based on the recommendations and broad understanding developed by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters include 'Teaching, Learning and Resources,' 'Research and Professional Practices,' 'Graduation Outcomes,' 'Outreach and Inclusivity,' and 'Perception,” reads the official website.