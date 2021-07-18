CUCET 2021, Common entrance test for central universities for this year suspended: UGC

New Delhi: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will not be held this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on July 18. The common entrance test for admission to central universities may be implemented from academic session 2022-2023.

In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Acad Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice.

Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @PIBHRD — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) July 18, 2021

The CUCET was proposed in the national education policy (NEP) 2020. In December 2020, the then Union ministry of education Ramesh Pakhriyal constituted a seven-member committee to recommend modalities for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate courses across central universities in accordance with the NEP, 2020.