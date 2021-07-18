हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CUCET 2021, Common entrance test for central universities for this year suspended: UGC

The common entrance test for admission to central universities will not be held this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on July 18. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from academic session 2022-2023.  

CUCET 2021, Common entrance test for central universities for this year suspended: UGC

New Delhi: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will not be held this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on July 18. The common entrance test for admission to central universities may be implemented from academic session 2022-2023. 

The CUCET was proposed in the national education policy (NEP) 2020. In December 2020, the then Union ministry of education Ramesh Pakhriyal constituted a seven-member committee to recommend modalities for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate courses across central universities in accordance with the NEP, 2020.

