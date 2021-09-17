NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: When will results be declared? Here's the latest update

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Answer Key by September 25. The NTA would release the final answer key and result based on objections raised by the candidates. The NTA is expected to announce NEET 2021 entrance exam result on October 10. The NTA, however, is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

Students can refer to the NEET 2021 Answer Key to ascertain their tentative scores. Once NEET Answer Key 2021 is released, students would be able to raise their objection, if any, by the stipulated timeline. The NEET 2021 Answer Key will be available on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Answer Key 2021: Here's how to calculate scores

* Tally your answers with those in the answer keys.

* Once the official key is released, students can tally them with NEET OMR sheet PDF.

* Count the correct and incorrect responses to know your NEET score.

* Allot four marks for each right answer and deduct one mark for each wrong answer.

* If more than one answer is marked for any question, students can consider it to be unanswered and allot zero.

NEET Final Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download

- Log on the official website — ntaneet.nic.in

- Click on “NEET Final Answer Key 2021”

- Enter your login credentials

- Submit and view the NEET code-wise final answer key NEET 2021 entrance exam expected result date

- Take a print out for future referrence

NTA conducted the exam on September 12 in various exam centres across the country. As many as 16 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2021 exams.