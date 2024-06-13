NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the admit card on ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test. On June 18, the exam will be conducted for 93 subjects. According to latest trends, NTA releases the admit card three to four days before the exam. City slips for the NTA UGC NET exam have already been made available. Candidates must bring their hall pass, two passport-sized photos, and a current government-issued photo ID to the examination hall.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC NET Test to determine Indian citizens' eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship, and Assistant Professor positions in Indian Universities and Colleges. Every year, between June and December, UGC NET is held. In December 2024, UGC will be holding UGC NET in 83 subjects in a few cities across the country.

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps to check here

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website of UGC NET.

Click the UGC NET Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter your login information in the following step and press submit.

On screen, the UGC NET admission card will appear.

Check it out and download it.

Take a printout of it for your records.

There will be 150 questions asked, with each question worth two marks. There will be no deduction for a wrong response; instead, the applicant will receive two marks for each correct response. Questions that are left unanswered, not attempted, or marked for review will not receive any marks.