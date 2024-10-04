NTA UGC NET Result 2024 Final Answer Key To Be OUT SOON At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Here’s How To Check

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the UGC NET June re-exam in August-September, and the results are expected to be announced soon. Once released, candidates can access their scorecards on ugcnet.ac.in. A result notification will also be available on nta.ac.in. To check their UGC NET results, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. The final answer key for the UGC NET exam will be released either with or after the results are announced. The provisional answer key was published in stages, and the extended objection window closed on September 14. The results are expected to be declared shortly after on the official website.

The UGC NET June session re-exam took place from August 21 to September 4, 2024. Numerous candidates who took the UGC NET 2024 exam are eagerly awaiting the official results. They were allowed to register objections until September 14. A final UGC NET answer key will be compiled by subject experts, and the NTA scores will be released based on this. Candidates should be aware that the UGC NET certificate is valid for three years for those applying for JRF positions, while it remains valid for a lifetime for assistant professor and lectureship roles.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download scorecard

Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to download the UGC NET scorecard.

Enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Submit the details and view your result.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates seeking the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) must not exceed 30 years of age as of the first day of the month in which the exam takes place. A relaxation of up to 5 years is granted to OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, Third gender candidates, and female applicants. In the UGC NET exam, each question carries two marks.

Candidates earn two marks for each correct response, with no negative marking. Only one option can be selected per question. If a question is found to be incorrect or has multiple correct answers, candidates who attempted and chose any correct option will be awarded full marks. For questions eliminated as incorrect, those who attempted them will still receive two marks.