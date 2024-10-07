NTA UGC NET Result 2024 To Be OUT On THIS DATE At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the UGC NET June re-test results on October 15, 2024, on its official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
