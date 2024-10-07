NTA UGC NET Result 2024 To Be OUT Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Steps To Download Result Here

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the UGC NET June re-test results on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards by entering their application number and date of birth. The re-exam, conducted in August and September, was held in two shifts on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Provisional answer keys were released in phases, and the objection window closed on September 14. The final answer keys will be published along with the results. However, there's no official date and time regarding the release of the results.

According to the UGC NET information bulletin, qualified candidates are categorized into three groups. Category 1 candidates are eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professorship, and PhD admissions. Category 2 candidates qualify for assistant professorship and PhD admissions. Category 3 candidates are eligible solely for PhD admissions.

In the UGC NET exam, candidates earned two marks for each correct response, with no penalty for incorrect answers. Questions left unanswered, unattempted, or marked for review did not receive any marks. If a question had multiple correct answers or was unclear, marks were awarded for any valid choice. Additionally, if a question was found to be incorrect and discarded, candidates who attempted it still received two marks.

UGC NET Result 2024: Here's how to check scores

Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link to download the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard.

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Submit the details and view your results online.

The UGC NET Result 2024 is anticipated to be released this week on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. According to the official notice, general category candidates must score at least 40% in both papers, while reserved category candidates must secure 35%. In cases where 40% marks equate to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, all candidates scoring equal to or above the 78 percentile (from 100 to 78) in both shifts will qualify under the General Category. Similar percentile-based methods will be used to determine eligibility cut-offs for other categories.