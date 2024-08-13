NTA UGC NET2024 Exam City Slip Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET exam city slips for the exam dates of August 21, 22, and 23, 2024. Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET 2024 examination, covering 83 subjects, will be conducted in a CBT format from August 21 to September 4, 2024. The examination will take place in two shifts: the first from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This examination serves three purposes: (i) the award of the Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to a Ph.D. program, and (iii) admission to a Ph.D. program only.

UGC NET 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the city slip.

Step 3: In the new window, enter your UGC NET application number, date of birth, and the security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and download your city slip.

Please note that this is not the admit card for the exam. It is advance information regarding the city where the examination center will be located to assist candidates. The admit card for the UGC – NET June 2024 will be issued at a later date. If any candidate experiences difficulty in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation slip for UGC – NET June 2024, they can contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.