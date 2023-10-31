NVS Registration 2024 for Class 9 and 10 extended at navodaya.gov.in: Check Latest Update Here

As per the previous information given on the official website of the NVS, the registration for the lateral entry admission for class 9 and 11 was on October 31, But according to the latest update on the official website of NVS.classes Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti lateral extended the date by 7 days, that is November 7. The lateral entrance exam for NVS classes 9 and 11 will be conducted on 10 February. Only students who are studying class 10 in the 2023 January to December session or April 2023 to March 2024 session are eligible to apply for the class 11 lateral entrance exam of NVS.

NVS CLASS 11 2024 EXAM PATTERN

The Question paper will have a total of five sections carrying a total of 100 marks

Section Question number Marks Mental Ability From 1 to 20 20 English From 21 to 40 20 Science From 41 to 60 20 Social Science From 61 to 80 20 Mathematics From 81 to 100 20 Total 100

NVS CLASS 11 2024 Required Documents

Students will have to upload their scanned documents such as

Photograph

Signature

Parent's signature

Students have to upload these in JPG or JPEG format and the file size should be between 10kb and 100kb.

As per the NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) age criteria, the student's date of birth should be between June 1, 2007, and July 31, 2009.

The NVS lateral entry test will be held on 10 February for a duration of a total of 2 hours 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will have five sections of objective-type questions. An extra 15 minutes of time will be given to every student for reading the instruction and question paper. An extra 50 minutes are allowed for differently-abled students as per the information given on the official website.