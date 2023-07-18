Odisha BEd Entrance Exam Result 2023 Released At samsodisha.gov.in- Direct Link To Check Scores Here

Odisha BEd Entrance Exam Result 2023:The results of the 2023 Odisha BEd Entrance Exam have been released by the state's Department of Higher Education. The results can be checked and downloaded from the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, by students who took the exam. The SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2023 can be accessed by candidates by entering their roll number. Review the instructions for accessing the scorecard online and the link for the Odisha BEd Result 2023. The admission test results for the B.H.Ed. and M.Ed.

Courses have also been released by SAMS Odisha along with the BEd result. "The Entrance Test result for B.Ed.,B.H.Ed. and M.Ed. Courses is now published," the website notifies.

Odisha BEd Entrance Exam 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-samsodisha.gov.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the SAMS Odisha BEd Link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your roll number and submit

5. Access the Odisha BEd Result 2023 and download the same

6. Take a print out for the future references

The preliminary seat allotment result for the first round will be made public on July 24 at 2 PM in accordance with the SAMS Odisha Counselling 2023 timetable. The reporting period for candidates who will receive seats is from July 25 to July 29, omitting Friday.