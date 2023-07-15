Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registrations Open Till July 16, Apply Now

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has started the online registration process for the Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Qualified candidates can now register on the official OJEE website at https://ojee.nic.in/ until July 16. According to the schedule, physically challenged candidates with valid NEET-UG 2023 ranks should attend the medical board at LT – II, SCB Medical College, Cuttack, on July 13 and 14. Similarly, ex-servicemen candidates must attend the ES board at Rajya Sainik Board, Odisha, from July 12 to 15.

Qualification Criteria:

To participate in the Odisha state medical counseling, candidates who have qualified for NEET UG must register in advance for data pre-processing. Only Odisha residents are eligible for the state quota seats, while participants from other states may qualify for the NRI quota.



cre Trending Stories

Steps To Register For OJEE Counselling 2023:

1. Candidates need to visit the official OJEE website at https://ojee.nic.in/.

2. They need to click on the Odisha NEET UG 2023 counseling link.

3. Then they need to provide information such as name, date of birth and NEET application number.

4. Candidates can use the provided login credentials to access their account and complete the form.

5. Then they need to pay the application fee.

6. Make sure to download and keep a print of the confirmation page for future reference.

The merit list of registered candidates will be published on July 20, with a deadline for queries until July 21. The final state merit list will be released on July 22. The detailed timetable for MBBS/BDS course counseling will be announced later.