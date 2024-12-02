Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Released At opssb.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Staff Selection Board (SSB) of Odisha Police has released the admit cards for the Constable/Sepoy recruitment exam today, December 2. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at opssb.nic.in. The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to start on December 7 and will be conducted at various exam centers across Odisha. To help candidates prepare for the CBT format, the SSB will provide mock tests on the website starting December 3. These mock tests are designed to give candidates a practice experience before the actual exam.

This recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 2,080 Constable/Sepoy vacancies in the Odisha Police force. Initially, 1,360 positions were announced, but an additional 720 vacancies were later added to address the increasing demand.

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official Odisha Police website at opssb.nic.in.

Head to the recruitment section.

Find and click on the link to download the Constable admit card.

Enter your registration number and password to log in.

Submit the details and download your admit card.

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024; direct link to download here

The SSB has announced the use of score normalization in the recruitment process. This ensures that scores from different exam sessions are adjusted to account for variations in difficulty levels. The normalization process will follow a method similar to that used by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in its recruitment and competitive exams.

When an exam is held in multiple shifts, score normalization is used to make sure all candidates are treated fairly. It adjusts scores to account for differences in difficulty between the shifts, ensuring everyone is evaluated equally.

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Exam Pattern

The selection process for Odisha Police Constable includes several stages. First, candidates take a Computer-Based Recruitment Exam (CBRE), which is a 100-mark written test. Those who pass the CBRE will move on to the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which are qualifying tests.

The Odisha Police Constable exam is a computer-based test with 100 multiple-choice questions from seven subjects: Odia Language, English, Arithmetic, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge, Situational Awareness, and Computer Awareness. The exam lasts 2 hours, and 0.25 marks are deducted for each wrong answer.