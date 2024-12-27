Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Released At odishapolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024: The Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024 has been released by the Staff Selection Board (SSB) Odisha today, December 27. Candidates can find the answer key on the official website, odishapolice.gov.in, starting at 10 am. As per the official notice, candidates can submit objections to the provisional answer key until December 30. Supporting documents must be provided along with the objections. This recruitment exam aims to fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable positions in the Odisha Police. Initially, 1,360 vacancies were announced, but 720 more positions were added later.

Candidates can submit objections by paying Rs 250 per question. The fee will be refunded if an objection is found valid after deducting any bank charges. Objections submitted offline or after the deadline will not be accepted by the board. The computer-based test for Constable vacancies took place from December 7 to 18 at exam centers across the country.

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Click on the Constable/Sepoy answer key link available on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials.

Download the answer key after submitting your details.

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to raise objection

Go to the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Click on the link for the answer key objection window.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Select the questions you want to challenge.

Upload the supporting documents in PDF format.

Pay the required objection fee and submit your request.

Download and save the Odisha Police Constable answer key 2024 PDF for future reference.

SSB Odisha has announced that scores for the multi-shift Constable recruitment exam will be normalized. The board will use the same formula applied by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for their recruitment and competitive exams.