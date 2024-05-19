Odisha Result 2024: BSE Class 10th Result To Be Declared Soon At bseodisha.ac.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha will declare the Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 soon. All candidates who took the Class 10 board exams across the state can check their BSE Odisha Matric results on the official BSE Odisha website, bseodisha.ac.in. The BSE Odisha Class 10 examinations were held from February 20 to March 4, 2024. The BSE Class 10 Matric results are also available by SMS and by the DigiLocker app.

To be considered eligible, students must get a minimum score of 33%. Students who score less than 33% would be considered to have 'failed' in the 2024 BSE Odisha matric exams. This year's Class 10 board examination was held from February 20 to March 4, 2024. Around 5 lakh candidates took the BSE Odisha HSC examination across the state.

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on the Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter your login information and click submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The BSE Odisha 10th results will be announced through a press conference. They will reveal the names of the top students, their ranks, results by district, and passing rates for boys and girls. Additionally, they'll give out dates for scrutiny and compartment exams.

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024: Last year trends

Odisha Class 10 results were declared on May 18, 2023. The overall passing rate was 96.40 per cent. Boys scored 95.5%, while girls scored 97.07%.