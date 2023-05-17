Odisha Results 2023: BSE Odisha 10th Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At 10 AM On bseodisha.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is all set to announce Odisha 10th result 2023 on May 18. Once released, the students who appeared in the Matric exam will be able to access their results from the official website at odisha.indiaresults.com. Students will be required to enter their roll number, date of birth or other asked details to access the result. The School and Mass Education minister will announce the result via a press conference on May 18 at 10 AM. While the result link will be activated at 12:00 Noon.

Odisha Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website-bseodisha.nic.in

- On the appeared homepage, click on the official Odisha Result link

- A new login page would open

- Enter your roll number and date of birth or other asked details

- Access the result and download the same

- Take a print out for the future references

Odisha Board Results 2023: Exam Date

The board had conducted the class 10th exams between March 10 and 20 at 318 exam centres wherein 5.4 lakh students appeared in the matric exams. Class 12th exams were held between March 1 and April 5. The CHSE Odisha 12th exams were held from 1st March to 5th April 2023 in various at various examination centres.

Odisha Board Result 2023: Last Year's Stats

Last year, a total of 5,26,818 students in 8925 schools had appeared in the matriculation examination, out of which 5,17,817 students passed the exam with a pass percentage of 90.55%.

Odisha Board Result 2023: Pass Percentage, Toppers List

The results will be announced via a press conference. The overall pass percentage, girls and boys pass percentage, number of students passed and failed, toppers name etc., will be released along with the results.