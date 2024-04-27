Advertisement
OJEE 2024 ADMIT CARD

OJEE 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT Today At ojee.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

OJEE 2024 admit card will be released today, April 27. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is scheduled to take place from May 6 to May 10, 2024,

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
OJEE 2024: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee is set to release the OJEE 2024 admit card today, April 27, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in. Initially scheduled for April 30, the release date has been preponed now to April 27, 2024. Scroll down for the steps to download your admit cards. 

OJEE 2024 Admit Card: Step To Download Your Hall Ticket 

- Visit ojee.nic.in, the official website of OJEE.
- Look for the OJEE 2024 admit card link on the homepage.
- Enter your login credentials and click 'submit.'
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Review the details and download the admit card.
- It's advisable to keep a printed copy for future reference.

OJEE 2024: Exam Details

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is scheduled to take place from May 6 to May 10, 2024, using a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. The exam will be conducted in three shifts: the first shift from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Results are expected to be announced in the first week of June 2024. For additional information, candidates can visit the official OJEE website.

