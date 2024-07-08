OJEE Counselling 2024 Begins Today At ojee.nic.in- Check Steps To Register Here

OJEE Counselling 2024: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2024 registration and choice-filling period will begin today, July 8. Applicants can apply for counselling on the official website, ojee.nic.in, if they qualified in OJEE 2024. Applications for admission to the integrated MSc and MBA, BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, MCA, MTech, MArch, MPlan, MPharm, and integrated MBA and MSc Computer Science programmes must be submitted by July 20.

Applicants must pay the application fee to complete the counselling form. Counselling will occur in four stages: registration, choice-making, seat assignment, and reporting. On July 23, the seat allotment result for phase 1 will be announced, taking into account the colleges and courses that candidates selected.

OJEE Counselling 2024: Here’s how to register

1. Visit ojee.nic.in, the official website.

2. Click on the registration link on the home screen.

3. Fill out the form and enter the information.

4. Complete the payment and submit

5. Save the file and print it out.

OJEE 2024 Counselling: Documents required

JEE Main 2024 or OJEE 2024 rank card

Class 12 marksheet or certificate

School or college leaving certificate

Nativity or residence certificate

Caste certificate

Income certificate

EWS certificate

The seat allocation for OJEE Round 1 will be made public on July 23, 2024, at 5:00 PM. The candidates must finish the online reporting, which includes paying the fee, uploading documents, responding to questions (if necessary), exercising the freeze/float option, and exercising the question until July 28 at 11:59 PM.