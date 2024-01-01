OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024: Apply For Over 1300 Vacancies At opsc.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process Here

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024: The registration process for the OPSC Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2024 has been initiated by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Eligible candidates interested in applying for the OPSC PGT recruitment 2024 can complete the application form on the official website at opsc.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is March 2, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,375 PGT vacancies, with 53 vacancies reserved for Persons with Disability (with a permanent disability of 40% and more), 41 posts for ex-servicemen, and 14 posts for sports persons.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

- Go to the official website at opsc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the registration option.

- Fill the registration form by entering details such as name, email id, contact information.

- Next, login by entering credentials generated during registration.

- Fill in the application form with required details.

- Upload required documents and pay the fees.

- Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Candidates applying for the OPSC PGT recruitment 2024 must be between 21 and 45 years old. There is an upper age limit relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), socially backward classes, women, and ex-servicemen. Additionally, Persons with Disabilities with a permanent disability of 40% and more benefit from a relaxation of 10 years.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for OPSC PGT includes a written test (Paper I, II, III), followed by a personality test and interview. Each of the papers (I, II, III) is worth 100 marks, with a duration of 2 hours and comprising 100 questions. The interview round carries 30 marks.