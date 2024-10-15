OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released At ossc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued admit cards for the 2024 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Prelims examination. Candidates can download their OSSC CGL admit cards from the official website, ossc.gov.in. The OSSC CGL Prelims exam is scheduled for Sunday, October 20, and will take place in a single session across all 30 districts of Odisha, using OMR sheets.

The OSSC CGL Prelims Exam covers Arithmetic, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Ability, General Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Computer/Internet Awareness. It includes 150 questions, each worth 1 mark, with a 0.25 mark penalty for wrong answers. The OSSC CGL recruitment for Group B & C posts involves three stages: Prelims, Mains, Skill Test (for specific posts), and Document Verification. Candidates must pass all stages to qualify for final selection.

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in.

Click on the admit card link next to the notification titled ‘Download the Admission Letter for Preliminary Examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE-2024).’

A new login page will appear.

Enter your registered username, mobile number, or email, along with your password.

Download your admit card and print a copy for future reference.

The OSSC CGL Prelims exam is scheduled for October 20, 2024. The OSSC CGL admit card will contain key information such as the exam center, reporting time, roll number, and exam day instructions. Candidates should promptly report the issue to the board if there are any discrepancies in personal details like name, photo, or signature on the admit card.

The notification also advised that PwD candidates with a permanent disability of 40% or more can request a scribe by applying the prescribed format, along with the necessary documents, by October 16. The application and supporting documents should be sent via email to orissaassc@gmail.com.