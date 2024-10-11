OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 To Be Released On THIS DATE At ossc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 on October 14. The Preliminary Examination for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) 2024 is scheduled for October 20. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website, ossc.gov.in. The OSSC CGL Prelims exam will be held in OMR mode across 30 districts of the state. Details about the exam center will be mentioned on the admit card, which can be accessed by entering the registration number and date of birth.

The Odisha OSSC CGL exam for Group B and C recruitment will be conducted in three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Certificate Verification. Candidates must successfully pass all three phases to be selected. The OSSC CGL Prelims Exam will cover General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Arithmetic and Data Interpretation, as well as Computer and Internet Awareness. According to the OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern, the test will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark, with candidates given 150 minutes to complete the exam. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect response.

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official OSSC website at ossc.gov.in.

Click on the "OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024" link on the homepage.

A login page will appear; enter your login details.

Submit the information, and your admit card will be displayed.

Review the details on the admit card, then download it.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

According to the official notice, PwD candidates with a disability of at least 40% and of a permanent nature, who have requested a scribe facility in their online application, must submit the required documents in the prescribed format. These documents should be sent via email to orissassc@gmail.com by October 16, 2024, to obtain the necessary approval from the Commission.