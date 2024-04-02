OSSSC Recruitment Exam Result 2023 Declared At osssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

OSSSC CRE Result 2023: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has recently announced the results of the combined recruitment exam (CRE) 2023, which was held to appoint Junior Assistants (JAs) and Panchayat Executive Officers (PEOs) within the department. Candidates who participated in the OSSSC recruitment exam 2023 can now access their results via the official website, osssc.gov.in. To download the OSSSC CRE 2023 result, candidates must log in using their respective user ID and password. It's worth noting that the OSSSC CRE 2023 result will be available on the portal for a period of 60 days from its declaration.

OSSSC CRE Result 2023: Steps To Download

- Go to the OSSSC official website, osssc.gov.in.

- Click on the result tab located on the homepage.

- A new window will pop up, prompting you to enter your login credentials.

- Once logged in, the OSSSC CRE 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,862 vacancies, with 4,565 positions allocated for Panchayat Executive Officers and 2,297 for Junior Assistants. It's important to mention that the selection of candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category is provisional and subject to re-verification and clearance by the appellate authority, as per the official notice.

Candidates are selected based on their performance in the written exam, followed by a document verification process and a practical test. The qualifying written exam took place on July 9 in various districts of Odisha, while the practical skill test in basic computer skills occurred on October 6, 2023, in respective districts.