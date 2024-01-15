OSSTET Admit Card 2023 OUT At bseodisha.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

OSSTET Admit Card 2024: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2024. To access the OSSTET admit card, candidates should visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. The examination is scheduled for January 19. Candidates are required to download the admit card using their registered mobile number and the one-time password (OTP) sent to that number. Crucial details such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam venue, and date are mentioned on the OSSTET admit card. It is mandatory for candidates to carry both the admit card and necessary documents to the examination hall.

OSSTET Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

OSSTET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the OSSTET recruitment portal at bseodisha.ac.in

- On the homepage, click the link that reads, " 2024-01-12 ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET – 2023 (ADMIT CARD)”.

- You will be redirected to a login page.

- Enter your credentials such as registered mobile number and OTP.

- OSSTET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout for further reference.

OSSTET 2024: Exam Pattern

The OSSTET exam pattern includes 150 questions with a total of 150 marks, and the preliminary exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes. To qualify, candidates must achieve a minimum of 45 percent, equivalent to 68 marks out of 150. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PH, and SEBC categories, the minimum required score is 35 percent, equivalent to 53 marks out of 150.

Ensuring eligibility for aspiring teachers, OSSTET serves as a crucial examination to assess their competence. Candidates are encouraged to meticulously review their admit cards, prepare requisite documents, and adhere to the exam guidelines for a smooth and successful OSSTET experience. For further information and updates, candidates can refer to the official website.