Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registration Begins At innovateindia1.mygov.in- Check Official Notice Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification about the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an interactive event where students and teachers get a chance to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scheduled for January 2025, the programme will take place in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Held annually, this initiative aims to help students from classes 6 to 12 manage exam stress and pressure effectively. To select participants for the event, an online Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) competition is being conducted at https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/. Students from classes 6 to 12, as well as teachers and parents, can participate in the competition until January 14, 2025. Approximately 2,500 selected students will take part in the main event. Each selected participant will receive a PPC Kit from the Ministry of Education.

''This competition is the mode through which students, parents and teachers are invited to frame their questions to be addressed to the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Shortlisted questions may feature in the programme. The participants who asked questions in the previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha are invited by media channels to appear in their programmes. Along the same lines, this year's chosen few may get an opportunity to interact with the media,” reads the official notice.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Rewards for participation

Winners will have the opportunity to attend the Pariksha Pe Charcha event in person and interact directly with Prime Minister Modi.

Each winner will be awarded a specially designed certificate as a mark of recognition.

Additionally, a select group of student winners will get a unique chance to personally engage with the Prime Minister and ask their questions. These participants will also receive a digital souvenir, including an autographed photograph of the Prime Minister.

PPC stands for Pariksha Pe Charcha, an annual programme led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every year, the Prime Minister interacts with students, teachers, and parents to discuss concerns related to exams and education. The programme aims to reduce exam stress, promote effective study methods, and encourage a well-rounded approach to education and personal growth. Participants have the opportunity to share their questions, which the Prime Minister addresses during the session.