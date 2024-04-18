PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2024 Declared At pseb.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

PSEB Result 2024: Punjab School Education Board announced the class 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024 at 1 pm. Candidates who took the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can view their results on 19 April at the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in.The PSEB Matric results were announced during a press conference hosted by Board officials. At the press conference, the Board disclosed the pass percentage, toppers' names, gender-specific pass percentages, and other facts in addition to the results.

This year, over 3 lakh candidates from all over the state took the PSEB 10th exam. The Class 10 board examination was held from February 13 to March 5, 2024. It was held throughout the state at several exam sites. The PSEB Class 10 examination was administered in a single shift on all days, from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m.

PSEB Result 2024: Steps to check here

Visit PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.

Click on the results link located on the home page.

A new website will emerge, and candidates will need to click on the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the essential information and then click the submit button.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

According to media reports, 2,81,098 students took the PSEB 10th exam in 2024, and 2,73,348 passed.