PSEB Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2024 DECLARED At pseb.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

PSEB Class 5 Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results of the Class 5 examination today, April 1, 2024. Students who have taken the exam can view their scores on the official PSEB website – pseb.ac.in. Dr. Satbir Bedi, the Chairperson of PSEB, shared the Class 5 results in a press conference today. A staggering 3,05,937 students have passed the exam, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.84 this year. Among the girl students, out of 1,44,653 who appeared for the PSEB class 5th exams, 1,44,454 successfully passed, achieving a pass percentage of 99.86. Similarly, out of 1,61,767 boys who took the exam, 1,61,468 cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.81.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores Here

- Visit the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

- Click on the Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2024 link provided on the homepage.

- Enter the required details on the new page that opens.

- Click on submit, and your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Punjab Board 5th Result 2024: Pass Percentage

Pathankot district achieved the highest pass percentage with 99.96%, while Mohali recorded the lowest pass percentage at 99.65%. Additionally, 587 students scored full marks in the PSEB Class 5 exam. The examination was held from March 7 to 14 at various centers across Punjab. The result will contain essential details such as the candidate's full name, roll number, parents' names, school name, total score, and subject-wise marks. The PSEB has clarified that there will be no option for re-evaluation for Class 5 students.