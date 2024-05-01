PSEB Class 8, Class 12 Results Latest News | Results Link pseb.ac.in Active Now; Boys Dominate Top 3 Positions In Class 12; Harnoorpreet Secures 100% In Class 8

PSEB Class 8th 12th Result 2024 Latest Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results for Class 12 and Class 8th on Tuesday at 4:20PM. The students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website - pseb.ac.in, the link has been made active for students today.

How To Check The Results

Class 8th - The students of PSEB Class 8th should follow these instructions to check their scores: Go to the official website and click on the results section. You'll need to log in using your login credentials. Enter your roll number, name, mobile number, and email address to see and download your results.

Class 12th – Here are some steps to access your Class 12 PSEB Results

Step 1: Go to pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link to download results.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number.

Step 4: Your results will show up on the screen, then you can download them.

Other than the official website, candidates can check their PSEB 12th Results 2024 marksheets using the Digilocker app or website and via SMS service.

Class 12 – Top 3 Rank Holders

Three boys secured the top positions in the class 12 PSEB, in 2024. As per PTI, Ekampreet Singh of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana bagged the top position with 100 per cent marks while Ravi Uday of Government Senior Secondary School, Muktsar secured the second position and Ashwini, a student of Senior Secondary School, Bathinda was at the third spot.

Class 8 – Top 3 Rank Holders

In Class 8, the first position is held by Harnoorpreet Kaur and Bhai Rupa from Bathinda. The second rank is held by Gurleen Kaur from Amritsar. Armandeep Singh from Sangrur is on the third spot.

This year a total of 2,84,452 students appeared for their PSEB 12th exams, of which 2,64,662 passed. The overall pass percentage recorded this year was 93.04% for class 12 students.

