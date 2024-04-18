PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result To Be Released Today At pseb.ac.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Here

PSEB Result 2024: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) will declare the class 10 results 2024 at 2:30 p.m. today (April 18). The PSEB 10th outcome will be announced during an official news conference at the PSEB headquarters.After the press conference, the scorecards will be available on the Punjab Board's official websites, pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. However, the scorecards will be accessible on April 19. Students should keep in mind that this is a temporary scorecard, and they must collect their final marksheet from their respective institutions.

To view their scorecards, pupils must go to the Punjab board class 10 result 2024 link, which is available in the webpage result area. They'll next be required to provide their login information, which includes their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number.

PSEB Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.

After visiting the official website, select the results link located on the front page.

The pupils will be taken to another page, where they must click on the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

The next step is to provide the relevant information and click submit.

Once you've entered your information, click the submit button to get your scores.

Download your results and receive a printout for future reference.

After entering this information, the scorecard will show on the screen, ready to download. This downloadable copy can be used as a reference for students in the future. According to PSEB's official data, around 2,97,048 students took the class 10 exam in 2024, which was held at 3,808 exam centres.