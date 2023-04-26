topStoriesenglish2599579
PSEB Results 2023: Punjab Board Class 8th Result Releasing Soon On pseb.ac.in, Check Latest Updates

PSEB will soon declare the Class 8th results 2023 on the official website- pseb.ac.in, scroll down to check latest updates

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Punjab Board Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon release the PSEB Class 8th Results 2023 on its official website - pseb.ac.in. As per the latest reports, the board is likely to declare the 8th class results on April 28, however, an official confimation is awaited.

Once released, candidates will  be able to check the PSEB Class 8th result from the official website- pseb.ac.in following the simple steps given below

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2:  On the home page, click on the link that reads - PSEB Class 8th Result 2023

Step 3:  Entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4:  Click on "Submit" and your PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your result and take a printout for future reference

In the academic year 2021-2022, the pass percentage stood at 98.25 % where 3,07,942 students registered for the examination and 3,02588 passed the examination.

