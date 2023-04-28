PSEB Results 2023: Punjab Board Class 8th Result To Be Declared Today On pseb.ac.in, Check Time And More Here

Punjab Board Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) expected to release the PSEB Class 8th Results 2023 on its official website - pseb.ac.in today. As per the latest reports, the Punjab Board will declare results at 2.30 pm via a press conference.

The Punjab Board Vice Chairman Dr Virinder Bhatia will declare the PSEB Class 8 Results via press conference. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the results online. Once released, candidates will be able to check the Punjab Board Class 8th result from the official website- pseb.ac.in following the simple steps given below

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads - PSEB Class 8th Result 2023

Step 3: Entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

In the academic year 2021-2022, the pass percentage stood at 98.25 % where 3,07,942 students registered for the examination and 3,02588 passed the examination.