Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 results 2020: Expected date and time, check pseb.ac.in

New Delhi: Punjab Board class 12 students should know that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce their results today (July 20) at its official website--pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Class 12 result, however, has been delayed due to technical issues while it was expected to be declared today at 4 pm.

Students can also check their results on other websites: results.gov.in, school.careers360.com, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net.

The Punjab School Education Board decided to evaluate the PSEB 12th result on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Punjab government announced the cancellation of the remaining examination of Class 12 amid COVID-19 pandemic, the board decided to declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula as suggested by the Centre.

Those students who appeared for the class 12 exams should follow the steps given below to check their results:

1. Students should visit the PSEB's official website pseb.ac.in

2. Students should click on the result link on the homepage

3. Students should enter their required details

4. They should ensure that their details match the information provided on the PSEB 12th admit card

5. Now, submit details and view your result and download a copy their result for future reference

In 2019, 86.41% of students had passed PSEB 12th examination and the pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers.