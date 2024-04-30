Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th, 12th Result DECLARED At pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

Punjab Board Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB Class 8th and 12th Results 2024 today, April 30. The results for Punjab Board’s 8th and 12th classes were declared at 4 pm today. Candidates who took the Class 8 and Class 12 board examinations in the state can check their scores through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The Class 12, 8th results were announced in a press conference, showing a significant improvement in the pass percentage for Class 8. This year, 98.31% of students passed, compared to 92.47% last year. For Class 12, out of 284,452 students who appeared, 264,662 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.04%.

PSEB Board Result 2024: Direct Link

To check results via SMS, students can send their roll number in the format "PB12(roll number)" to 5676750. If the website faces heavy traffic, this option can be helpful.

PSEB Board Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the PSEB official website.

- Look for the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link on the homepage.

- Enter your details and submit.

- The result will be displayed.

- Download and print it for future reference.

The Class 8 exams took place on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, and 27, 2024, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 13 to March 30, 2024. Around 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams across various centers in the state.