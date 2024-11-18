Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 Released At punjabpolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024: The Punjab Police announced the results of the Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024 on November 18. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in, by logging in with their User ID and Password. The written test aimed to shortlist candidates for the next stages of selection, which include the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Only those who secure the minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will proceed to these physical evaluation rounds. Eligible candidates have been shortlisted for Stage II (PST/PMT) in the recruitment process. This drive aims to fill 1,746 Police Constable vacancies in the Punjab Police, including 970 positions in the District Police Cadre and 776 in the Armed Police Cadre.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024: Exam date

The Phase 1 examination for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment commenced on July 1 and concluded on August 16, 2024. Following the exams, the Punjab Police Department released the answer key on August 21, inviting objections from candidates until August 23.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official Punjab Police website at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage.

Locate and click on the link for Punjab Police Recruitment Final Result 2024.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The Punjab Police Constable Exam aimed to identify candidates for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process, which include the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Screening Test (PST). To advance, candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the written exam. Those who meet or surpass the designated cut-off will qualify for the physical evaluation rounds. Candidates belonging to the SC, BC, EWS, and Ex-Serviceman categories must secure at least 35% to pass the exam, while those from other categories are required to achieve a minimum score of 40%.