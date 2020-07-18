हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2020

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 results 2020: When will BSER declare marks on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Students who took the exams can check the date and time of the results on one of these official websites - rajresults.nic.in, or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 results 2020: When will BSER declare marks on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Representational Image

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 results 2020 may be announced in the coming weeks.

Students who took the exams can check the date and time of the results on one of these official websites - rajresults.nic.in, or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

When the results are announced, here are the steps to check your RBSE BSER 10th class results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 10th class results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Tags:
Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2020Board of Secondary Education RajasthanRajasthan Board Secondary EducationRBSE
Next
Story

RBSE Rajasthan Board BSER Class 12 Arts result 2020: Check date and time on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • 10,38,716Confirmed
  • 26,273Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M50S

News 50 : Top News of the day