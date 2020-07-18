Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 results 2020: When will BSER declare marks on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 results 2020 may be announced in the coming weeks.

Students who took the exams can check the date and time of the results on one of these official websites - rajresults.nic.in, or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

When the results are announced, here are the steps to check your RBSE BSER 10th class results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 10th class results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.