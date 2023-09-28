Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared TODAY At panjiakpredeled.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: The Rajasthan BSTC Result for 2023 will be announced soon, with students being able to access it from the website - panjiakpredeled.in. To check their results, students need to follow the provided instructions and use their login details. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the specific date of the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 release. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam, which took place on August 28, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, are advised to keep their admit cards safe for reference. The expected release date for the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 is September 28, 2023, however officials are yet to confirm the same.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Open your web browser and go to the official website designated for Rajasthan BSTC results, which is likely to be panjiakpredeled.in.

Step 2: Look for the "Result" or "Result 2023" section on the homepage of the Rajasthan BSTC website.

Step 3: In the result section, choose the examination year as "2023" or the relevant year for your exam.

Step 4: You will be prompted to enter your roll number and date of birth or other required information. Ensure that you input accurate details.

Step 5: After entering the necessary information, click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button. Your Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 will appear on the screen. You can download it for future reference.

Step 6: If needed, you can print a hard copy of your result for documentation or further use.

BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023: Exam Details

Around 6 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023. Once the result is announced, candidates will be able to access the same on the official website- www.panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy ahead of the result. After the results are announced, authorities will issue the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2023 schedule will be announced. Qualified students will be required to enter their preferences of institutions and accordingly, allotment will be done. This is to be noted that the admission will be done on the basis of counselling process only and no institute is allowed to provide admission at their level.