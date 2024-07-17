Rajasthan BTSC Pre DEIEd Result 2024 Released At result.predeledraj2024.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Rajasthan BTSC Pre DEIEd Result 2024: Vardhman Mahavir Open University, Kota, Rajasthan, has announced the results of the Rajasthan BSTC Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education (General/Sanskrit) entrance exam 2024. Candidates who took the Rajasthan Pre-DElEd entrance exam can check their scores on the official website at predeledraj2024.in. To access and download the scorecard, aspirants need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

The Rajasthan Pre-DelEd entrance exam was held on June 30 in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at 1,917 exam centers across 33 districts of the state. A total of 6,24,254 candidates registered for the exam, with 5,95,047 appearing.

Candidates who pass the Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DelEd exam will be eligible for admission to participating colleges. During the counseling rounds, students will be allocated seats in the state's D.El.Ed. institutions based on their rankings and seat availability. According to the official update, 378 Rajasthan BSTC DElEd colleges and universities are participating in the examination, offering a total of 25,920 seats.

Rajasthan BTSC Pre DEIEd Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of BSTC Pre-DElEd Rajasthan at predeledraj2024.in.

Locate and click on the pre-DElEd entrance exam result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth, then submit the login details.

The Rajasthan Pre-DelEd Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Save a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates who secure seats must pay Rs 13,555 and submit the required documents, details of which will be provided by the authorities soon. General category candidates must have completed Class 12 with a minimum aggregate of 50 percent or an equivalent grade from a recognized board to be eligible for the Rajasthan Pre-DElEd test.