rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Declared: Official Website Crashed- Check Scorecards Via SMS, Digilocker

RBSE Arts Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, declared the RBSE Class 12th arts stream result 2023 today at 3:15 PM. Students will be able to get their scores from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. There were 7,19,838 candidates in the Arts stream and 56,014 candidates in the senior Upadhyay exam. The board has already announced and declared the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce.

The total pass percentage in the science stream this year was 95.65 percent. Similarly, this year's RBSE Class 12 commerce result has a total pass percentage of 96.60 percent.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Here’s how to check your scores

STEP 1: Visit the official website of RBSE — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for Class 12th 2023 arts stream result.

STEP 3: A login window will appear.

STEP 4: Fill in your credentials.

STEP 5: Login to see your result.

STEP 6: Save the result for future reference.

However, if students are unable to access their results on the official website then they can check their RBSE Arts Result 2023 via SMS, Digilocker, and other alternate websites:

RBSE Class Arts Result 2023: Alternate websites to check result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

RBSE Class 12th result 2023: Here’s how to check via SMS

To check the result via SMS, enter ‘RJ12’ space ‘ROLL NUMBER’ and send the message to 5676750 or 56263. The result will soon be sent to the phone.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Here’s how to check via Digilocker

STEP 1: Download the Digilocker app from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

STEP 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhar number

STEP 3: Create a password and click on submit.

STEP 4: Login using your required information.

STEP 5: Click on the RBSE under the ‘education’ tab.

STEP 6: Select the option of 12th exam result 2022.

STEP 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on the screen.

Similarly, the overall pass percentage in the RBSE Class 12 commerce result this year is 96.60 percent. Female students once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 98.01 percent compared to the boys' pass percentage of 95.85 percent.