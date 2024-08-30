RBI Grade B Admit Card 2024 Released At rbi.org.in- Check Direct Link Here

RBI Admit Card 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the Grade B Phase 1 prelims call letter on August 29. Candidates appearing for the RBI Grade B exam for General (DR) posts can download the call letter from the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. Those taking the exam must bring their admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam center.

The RBI Grade B exam application window was open from July 25 to August 16, 2024. The Phase-I online examination for the General category will take place on September 8, while the DEPR and DSIM exams are scheduled for September 14, 2024. The preliminary exam for the General category consists of 200 questions worth 200 marks, covering General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning, with a total duration of two hours. Each section has a designated time limit.

Candidates who advance to the Mains will face three papers: Economics and Social Issues (both objective and descriptive), English Writing Skills, and General Finance and Management (both objective and descriptive). The Mains exam assesses candidates' expertise and abilities in these areas, with a total score of 300 marks.

RBI Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

In the 'Opportunities' section, select the 'Admit Card' tab.

Find and click on the link that says, "Admit Card, Other Guidelines and Information Handout for Phase-I Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - Panel Year 2024."

A new login page will appear.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

View and download the RBI Grade B admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

“The time and venue of the examination is indicated in the Admit Card, which is to be downloaded by the candidates from the RBI website,” reads the official notification. A penalty of 1/4th mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.