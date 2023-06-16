topStoriesenglish2622444
RBI GRADE B RECRUITMENT 2023

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 Registration Ends Today At rbi.org.in- Steps To Apply Here

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: As per the latest update, RBI extended the last date to apply for the Grade B Recruitment process till June 16, 2023, scroll down for 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Registration for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 will close today, June 16, 2023. According to the latest update, RBI has extended the deadline for applications for the Grade B Recruitment procedure to June 16, 2023. On the official website, rbi.org.in, candidates can submit their applications for the Grade B recruitment.

According to the announcement, registration for the positions of Officer General, Officer DEPR, and Officer DSIM started on May 9, 2023. The formal application deadline for the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 was June 9, 2023; however, the RBI extended the deadline to June 16, 2023 in light of the state of law and order in Manipur.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website – rbi.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link for Opportunities @ RBI
  • A new page will open, click on the link for Vacancies and then select Grade B Recruitment.
  • Enter your details and fill in the application form
  • Pay the application fees, if any and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

According to the recruitment notification, there are 291 openings for the RBI Grade B 2023 Recruitment, of which 222 are for General, 38 are for Officer DEPR, and 31 are for Officer DSIM.

 

 

