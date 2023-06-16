RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 Registration Ends Today At rbi.org.in- Steps To Apply Here
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: As per the latest update, RBI extended the last date to apply for the Grade B Recruitment process till June 16, 2023, scroll down for
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Registration for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 will close today, June 16, 2023. According to the latest update, RBI has extended the deadline for applications for the Grade B Recruitment procedure to June 16, 2023. On the official website, rbi.org.in, candidates can submit their applications for the Grade B recruitment.
According to the announcement, registration for the positions of Officer General, Officer DEPR, and Officer DSIM started on May 9, 2023. The formal application deadline for the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 was June 9, 2023; however, the RBI extended the deadline to June 16, 2023 in light of the state of law and order in Manipur.
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website – rbi.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for Opportunities @ RBI
- A new page will open, click on the link for Vacancies and then select Grade B Recruitment.
- Enter your details and fill in the application form
- Pay the application fees, if any and submit the form
- Download and take a printout for future references.
According to the recruitment notification, there are 291 openings for the RBI Grade B 2023 Recruitment, of which 222 are for General, 38 are for Officer DEPR, and 31 are for Officer DSIM.
