RBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024 Released At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Time Table Here

RBSE Datesheet 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has published the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024. Students gearing up for these examinations can access and download the timetable from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the schedule, the RBSE 10th Board Exam 2024 is set to take place from March 7 to March 30, 2024, during a single session running from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. Aspirants are encouraged to stay updated on the official website for any updates or changes to ensure a well-prepared and organized approach to the upcoming exams.

RBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2024: Direct Link

RBSE Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2024: Direct Link

RBSE Datesheet 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

- Click on "TIME-TABLE MAIN EXAM 2024" on the homepage.

- View and download the PDF of the timetable.

- Print the date sheet for future reference.

Last year, RBSE Class 10 exams commenced on March 16 and concluded on April 11, 2023. Class 12 exams took place from March 09 to April 12, 2023, in a single session between 8:45 AM and 11:30 AM. For additional information, access the provided link or visit the official website.

As the board exams are crucial, students are advised to stay updated on the official website for any changes or announcements. The comprehensive timetable ensures that students can plan their study schedules effectively and be well-prepared for the upcoming examinations. Utilizing the available resources and adhering to the provided schedule will contribute to a successful and stress-free examination experience for all students participating in the RBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in 2024.