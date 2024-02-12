RBSE Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card 2024 For Private Students OUT At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download

RBSE Board 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 12 practical exams for private students. Scheduled to take place from February 15 to 20, 2024, the practical exams will be a crucial component of the assessment. Interested candidates can download their RBSE Class 12 practical exam admit cards from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Board 2024: Steps To Download The Admit Card

- Visit the official RBSE website.

- Navigate to the 'News Update' section and click on the link for 'Practical admit card for private students exam 2024.'

- Enter the roll number or search by the name provided in the exam form.

- The hall ticket, containing exam details such as time and date, will be displayed.

- Verify the information and download the admit card for future reference.

For school heads, the board will upload a list of external examiners appointed subject-wise, along with roll numbers and practical examination instructions. This information will be accessible on the board's website, and school heads can print it using their ID password.

In the case of students being absent on the scheduled date, the board allows for practical exams to be conducted on another date, subject to special permission from the school head. The board emphasizes that all private students must download the admit card from the official website and carry it mandatorily to the exam centre.

It's noteworthy that the practical examinations for regular candidates of the higher secondary examination 2024 commenced on January 18 and will conclude on February 14. The distribution centres established by the board have received the Rajasthan Board practical answer sheets, graph paper, and drawing sheets for geography and painting practical exams, and school heads have been directed to collect these materials from the designated centres. As the practical exams are a critical aspect of the assessment process, candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their admit cards and adhere to the provided guidelines.