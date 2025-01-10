RBSE Rajasthan Board 2025: Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet To Be OUT SOON At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Details Here

RBSE Rajasthan Board 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon announce the Class 10 and 12 exam dates for 2025 on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Meanwhile, states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and CBSE have already published their 2025 board exam timetables online. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release separate date sheets for Class 10 and 12 exams as an online PDF. Once available, students can check and download the schedule from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE conducts these exams every year, but the official dates for the 2025 exams have not been announced yet. Students should regularly check the RBSE website for updates. Based on last year’s schedule, the Class 10 and 12 exams are likely to be held between March and April. Admit cards will be issued before the exams and can be collected from schools. These admit cards are important as they include details like the student’s name, roll number, exam dates, and exam center information.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link for "RBSE Date Sheet 2025."

Choose either "RBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2025" or "RBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2025."

The detailed exam schedule will appear on a new page.

Download the date sheet and take a printout for future reference.

As per last year's schedule, the RBSE Class 10 board exams for 2025 are expected to be held from March 7 to March 29, 2025. Practical exams are likely to begin in the last week of January 2025. The RBSE Class 10 exam date sheet for 2025 will include exam dates, important guidelines, and other necessary details. Around 1.3 million students are expected to appear for these exams, which will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.