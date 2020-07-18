हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2020

RBSE Rajasthan Board BSER Class 12 Arts result 2020: Check date and time on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board BSER Class 12 Arts result 2020: Check date and time on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 12 Arts result 2020 may be announced in the coming weeks.

Students who appeared for the exams can check the date and time of the results on these official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check your RBSE BSER 12th Arts results online when available:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 12th Arts results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will display on the screen.

Earlier on July 8, the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared where the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96.

After 5 days on July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

