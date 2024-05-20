Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2024 Releasing Today At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result 2024 will be declared today, May 20 at 12.30 pm. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE) will release the RBSE Class 12th results for all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts) at 12.15 p.m., following which students can check their grades on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education held the Class 10 test from March 7 to March 30. The Class 12 final exam was taken between February 29 and April 4. Both exams were administered in single shifts, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:45 p.m.

This year, 8,66,270 students appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12th examination.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Steps to check scores here

1. Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, select the RBSE 12th result.

3. Fill in the roll number and date of birth.

4. Your RBSE 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

5. Download the results and retain a copy.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Passing marks

To pass the secondary or class 10, 12 exams, students must obtain at least 33% or grade D in each subject and in the aggregate.