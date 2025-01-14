REET Registration Window 2025 Closes Tomorrow At reet2024.co.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

REET Registration 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will close the application process for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2025 tomorrow, January 15, 2025. Candidates who haven’t applied yet can complete their registration on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, before the deadline. As per media reports, the board has received 11,42,107 applications so far, including 2,84,869 for Level 1, 7,66,805 for Level 2, and 90,433 for both levels.

The board has urged candidates to submit their online applications on time after carefully reviewing all details. Once the application is submitted, no changes can be made by the candidates. The REET 2024 exam is scheduled for February 27 and will be held in two shifts. The Level 1 (Primary) and Level 2 (Upper Primary) exams will take place at different times. The first shift will run from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, and the second shift will be from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

REET Registration 2025: Application Fee

RBSE Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma stated that candidates can apply for REET 2024 by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and paying the examination fee. The fee for either Level 1 or Level 2 is Rs 550. Candidates applying for both levels need to pay Rs 750.

REET Registration 2025: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Create an account by registering with the required details.

Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Review your form and submit it.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

RBSE has urged candidates to complete their online applications before the deadline and double-check all details for accuracy. Candidates must also pay the exam fee, as applications won't be processed without it.