RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023: The answer key for the Rajasthan Administrative Services, RAS test has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC. Candidates who took the state and subordinate services exams may now access the RPSC RAS answer key 2023 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Because the released answer key is tentative, applicants can file objections to it before October 4.

Concerned candidates must pay a non-refundable cost of Rs 100 for every challenged question. Candidates should be aware that if the objection fee is not paid online, their objection will be rejected. Objections made through other channels will not be considered.

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023: Steps to check here

1. Go to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link for the answer key.

3. A PDF will appear on the screen.

4. Download the question paper as well as the answer key.

5. File any objections to the answer key.

6. Print it out for future reference.

The RPSC RAS 2023 exam was held on October 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A total of 905 positions will be filled as a result of this recruitment drive. Candidates can contact RPSC at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or 9352323625/7340557555 for assistance with answer keys.