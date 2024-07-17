RPSC RAS Mains 2023-24 Admit Card Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

RPSC RAS Mains 2023-24: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) mains exam 2023-24 today, July 17. Candidates appearing for this recruitment exam can now download their RPSC RAS mains 2023 admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.The RAS Main exam is scheduled for July 20 and 21, with sessions from 9 AM to 12 Noon and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Exam centers are located at Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur district headquarters. Only candidates who passed the prelims exam can appear for the mains. Candidates must carry their RPSC RAS mains admit card 2023 on the exam day, as entry without it is not permitted.

To download the RPSC RAS mains 2023 admit card, candidates must use their registration number and date of birth to log in to the official RPSC website. https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservletThe RPSC RAS prelims results and final answer key were released on October 20, 2023, followed by the final marks on October 23, 2023. Candidates who passed the prelims are now eligible to appear for the main examination.

RPSC RAS Mains 2023-24: Steps to download here

Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Locate and click the "RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2023" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card and download it for future reference.

The RPSC RAS recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 905 positions, with 424 openings for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services. The preliminary exam for RPSC RAS was held on October 1, 2023, and the results were announced on October 23, 2023.