RPSC RAS MAINS RESULT 2023

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2023 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here

The candidates who have cleared the examination are temporarily qualified for the personality test and viva voce, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2025, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
RPSC RAS Mains Result 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can now check and download the result. The result PDF includes the roll numbers of selected candidates and category-wise cut-off marks. The RPSC RAS Mains exam was held on July 20 and 21, 2024. Shortlisted candidates will now move on to the personality and viva-voce test.

The commission stated that if a candidate is found ineligible as per the rules, their selection will be canceled, even after the result is declared. The date for the personality/viva-voce test will be announced later. "If a candidate is found that he/she does not fulfill the conditions of eligibility prescribed as per advertisement/rules, his/her candidature shall be rejected by the commission even after the declaration of result. Date of personality and viva-voce test will be announced and informed separately,” reads the official notification.

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2023: Cut off marks

General:

GEN: 262

WE: 261

WD: 158.25

General-SA:

GEN: 254.25

WE: 252.5

WD: 150

EWS:

GEN: 262

WE: 261

WD: 158.25

SC:

GEN: 235.25

WE: 235.25

WD: 132

DV: 210.5

ST:

GEN: 249

WE: 249

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2023: Here’s how to download 

  • Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, navigate to the "News and Events" section.
  • Click on the link titled “Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam – 2023.”
  • The result PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Review the details and download the file.
  • Print a copy for future reference.

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2023; direct link to download here

The morning session was held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM, and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

