RPSC RAS Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

RPSC RAS Result 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, will soon declare the date for the announcement of the results. The objection window against the provisional answer key will conclude today, October 4, according to the schedule. Candidates who wish to object to the preliminary answer key of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Prelims test may do so until 12 a.m. by logging in through the link provided on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on answer key link

3. A PDF will open up on the screen

4. Download the question paper and download answer key

5. Raise objections against answer key if any

6. Take its printout for future reference

"Submit your objection online only along with proof of authentic books. Objections will not be considered if the desired proof is not attached. Also, if any person other than the candidates appearing in the said examination lodges an objection, it will not be considered by the Commission," says RPSC official notice.