RPSC Recruitment 2023: Govt Job Alert! Apply For Over 1900 Assistant Professor Posts At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Notification And Other Details Here
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Professor recruitment can visit the official website--sso.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for eligibility criteria and other information here.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: The RPSC Assistant Professor 2023 Recruitment Notification is now available on the official website. The RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2023 has been issued for 1913 subjects and the hiring will be done for 48 subjects. Candidates interested in applying for the Assistant Professor position should go to the official websites sso.rajasthan.gov.in and rpsc.gov.in.
The RPSC Recruitment 2023 notification and application form were released today, June 26. Candidates must register on the One Time Registration, OTR facility in order to access the application form. The RPSC will accept submissions through July 25, 2023.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Botany: 70 posts
- Chemistry: 81 posts
- Maths: 53 posts
- Physics: 60 posts
- Zoology: 64 posts
- A.B.S.T: 86 posts
- Business Administration: 71 posts
- E.A.F.M: 70 posts
- Geology: 6 posts
- Law: 25 posts
- Economics: 103 posts
- English: 153 posts
- Geography: 150 posts
- Hindi: 214 posts
- History: 177 posts
- Sociology: 80 posts
- Philosophy: 11 posts
- Political Science: 181 posts
- Public Administration: 45 posts
- Sanskrit: 76 posts
- Urdu: 24 posts
- Punjabi: 1 post
- Library Science: 1 post
- Psychology: 10 posts
- Rajasthani: 6 posts
- Sindhi: 3 posts
- Jainology: 1 post
- Garment Production and Export Management: 1 post
- Military Science: 1 post
- Art History: 2 posts
- Museology: 2 posts
- Drawing and Painting: 35 posts
- Music: 18 posts
- Applied Art: 5 posts
- Paintings: 5 posts
- Sculpture: 4 posts
- Music Tabla: 2 posts
- Agriculture: 16 posts
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have a master's degree with a minimum of 55%. Furthermore, candidates must have passed the UGC NET or the CSIR NET. In terms of age, the candidates shall be between the ages of 21 and 40 on July 1, 2023.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply for application form
1. Visit the official website- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
2. On the appeared homepage, click on the OTR link.
3. Register and login.
4. Access the RPSC Assitant Professor 2023 application form.
5. Fill the form and submit details.
6. Pay the application fee and submit the form.
7. Take a print oit for the future references
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
Candidates should be aware that the application cost for the general category is Rs 600 (OBC/BC) and Rs 400 (SC/ST). The application correction cost is Rs 500.
The RPSC Assistant Professor 2023 examination will take place in October 2023. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
