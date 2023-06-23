RPSC Recruitment 2023: Govt Job Alert! Apply For Over 1900 Assistant Professor Posts At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Notification And Other Details Here

RPSC Recruitment 2023: The RPSC Assistant Professor 2023 Recruitment Notification is now available on the official website. The RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2023 has been issued for 1913 subjects and the hiring will be done for 48 subjects. Candidates interested in applying for the Assistant Professor position should go to the official websites sso.rajasthan.gov.in and rpsc.gov.in.

The RPSC Recruitment 2023 notification and application form were released today, June 26. Candidates must register on the One Time Registration, OTR facility in order to access the application form. The RPSC will accept submissions through July 25, 2023.

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Botany: 70 posts

Chemistry: 81 posts

Maths: 53 posts

Physics: 60 posts

Zoology: 64 posts

A.B.S.T: 86 posts

Business Administration: 71 posts

E.A.F.M: 70 posts

Geology: 6 posts

Law: 25 posts

Economics: 103 posts

English: 153 posts

Geography: 150 posts

Hindi: 214 posts

History: 177 posts

Sociology: 80 posts

Philosophy: 11 posts

Political Science: 181 posts

Public Administration: 45 posts

Sanskrit: 76 posts

Urdu: 24 posts

Punjabi: 1 post

Library Science: 1 post

Psychology: 10 posts

Rajasthani: 6 posts

Sindhi: 3 posts

Jainology: 1 post

Garment Production and Export Management: 1 post

Military Science: 1 post

Art History: 2 posts

Museology: 2 posts

Drawing and Painting: 35 posts

Music: 18 posts

Applied Art: 5 posts

Paintings: 5 posts

Sculpture: 4 posts

Music Tabla: 2 posts

Agriculture: 16 posts

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a master's degree with a minimum of 55%. Furthermore, candidates must have passed the UGC NET or the CSIR NET. In terms of age, the candidates shall be between the ages of 21 and 40 on July 1, 2023.

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply for application form

1. Visit the official website- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the OTR link.

3. Register and login.

4. Access the RPSC Assitant Professor 2023 application form.

5. Fill the form and submit details.

6. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

7. Take a print oit for the future references

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Candidates should be aware that the application cost for the general category is Rs 600 (OBC/BC) and Rs 400 (SC/ST). The application correction cost is Rs 500.

The RPSC Assistant Professor 2023 examination will take place in October 2023. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.