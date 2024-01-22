RPSC Recruitment 2024 Registration begins For 200 Posts At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

RPSC Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begun the online application process for the positions of assistant professor in several courses. Candidates can apply for the RPSC recruitment 2024 through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline to submit the online application form is February 21.

The RPSC recruitment drive intends to fill 200 assistant professor positions in a variety of areas, including Hindi, English, political science, history, Vyakarana, Dharma shastra, Jyotish Ganit, Rigved, Yoga Vigyan, and others.

The RPSC application form must be completed by candidates in the general category, who must pay an application cost of Rs 600. The application fee for candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories is Rs 400.

RPSC Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the RPSC's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Right-click on the "Advt. 10/2023-24 for Asst. Prof. (Sanskrit College Education) - 2024" to learn more

Complete the signup process and generate a password.

Next, log in using the credentials generated after registration.

Fill out the application form and provide all relevant information.

Upload all required documents and pay the application fees.

Submit the application form and print it for future reference.

There will be two phases to the selecting process. In phase one, candidates will be required to take a 200-mark written test. Candidates will be asked to attend an interview during the second phase of the recruitment process. To be qualified for phase two, the candidate must have scored at least 40% in phase one.